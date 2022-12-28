British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,043 ($48.79).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.86) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.93) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.88) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,353 ($40.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market cap of £75.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,427.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,339.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,385.56. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.99).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

