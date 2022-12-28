British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BTAFF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 17,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,601. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.