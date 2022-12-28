Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Broadcom worth $559,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

