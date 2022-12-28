Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $27.71

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

ACET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,135 shares of company stock worth $521,259 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $12,771,000.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

