Brokerages Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Target Price at $11.33

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

UUUU stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.51 million, a PE ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

