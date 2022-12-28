Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) PT at $24.25

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
