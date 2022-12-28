Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.76. 820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$16.69 and a one year high of C$22.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.01.

