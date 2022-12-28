Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.35

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Brother Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

