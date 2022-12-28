Brown Financial Advisory Buys Shares of 14,256 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $87.92.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

