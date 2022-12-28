Brown Financial Advisory Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brown Financial Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,592.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 123,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 90,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

