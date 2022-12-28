Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Buckle Stock Down 0.1 %
BKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 298,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
