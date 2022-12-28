Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Buckle Stock Down 0.1 %

BKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 298,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

About Buckle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.