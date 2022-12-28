BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 1,002.0% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Down 22.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYTSW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 111,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,706. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.