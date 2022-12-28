C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.95

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.95 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 1343561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

C4X Discovery Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.49. The stock has a market cap of £46.64 million and a P/E ratio of -8.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

