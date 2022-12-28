CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CAE Price Performance

TSE:CAE opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.39.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.