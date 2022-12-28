CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CAE Price Performance

TSE:CAE opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.39.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

