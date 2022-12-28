Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 81.3% in December

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
CGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.62.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
