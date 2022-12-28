Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 81.3% in December

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

CGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

