Caledonia Investments PLC Acquires 13,800 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 4.6% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caledonia Investments PLC owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $24,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $278.58. 1,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.21 and a 200-day moving average of $280.57. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

