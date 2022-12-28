Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 96.9% in December

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 36,740,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 122.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEI stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 37,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,846. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Camber Energy shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 30th.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

