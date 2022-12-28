Camber Energy Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, December 30th (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 30th.

Camber Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

Camber Energy stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 176,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Camber Energy by 44.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

