Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Canadian Banc stock remained flat at C$13.27 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 65,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,927. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$12.13 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.23. The company has a market cap of C$168.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

