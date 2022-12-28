Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Canadian Banc Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Banc stock remained flat at C$13.27 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 65,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,927. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$12.13 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.23. The company has a market cap of C$168.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
