Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 59,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,073,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

