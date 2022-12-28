Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 758.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cansortium Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 307,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,302. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cansortium in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

