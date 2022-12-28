Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $5,700,203.18 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

CAT traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.38. 83,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

