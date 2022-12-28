Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

CAT traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,914. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

