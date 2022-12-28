CDbio (MCD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,454.28

CDbio (MCD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, CDbio has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One CDbio token can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00024307 BTC on popular exchanges. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $56,454.28 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CDbio

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

