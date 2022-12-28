Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 26,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.