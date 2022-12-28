Center For Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.17. 8,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,838. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

