Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,313 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

UPS stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $175.39. 10,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.