Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 8,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

