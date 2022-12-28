Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 3,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 181,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Puerto Dividend Announcement

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

