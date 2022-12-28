Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 3,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 181,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Central Puerto Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.
Central Puerto Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.