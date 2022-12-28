Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1649 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Central Puerto Stock Down 6.0 %

CEPU traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 3,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,391. The stock has a market cap of $865.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

