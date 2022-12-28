Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.07

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 172.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 100,543 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $2,358,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 275.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

