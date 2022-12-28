Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.93

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 3889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Several research analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
