Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.93

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 3889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Centrica Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Centrica Dividend Announcement

About Centrica

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

