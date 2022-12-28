Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $72,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after acquiring an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after buying an additional 304,798 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

