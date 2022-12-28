Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LNG opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.