China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in December

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 0.7 %

China Resources Beer stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

