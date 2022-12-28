Choreo LLC Acquires 186 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in International Business Machines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 214,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

