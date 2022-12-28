Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $38,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 371.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFIV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

