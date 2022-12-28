Choreo LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.21. 7,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,220. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.58 and its 200 day moving average is $367.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

