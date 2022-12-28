Choreo LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,642,000 after buying an additional 762,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 709,899 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,530. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

