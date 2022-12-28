Choreo LLC Purchases 17,785 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWN traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,287. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

