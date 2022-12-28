Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.79. 4,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.