Choreo LLC Sells 19,636 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.57. 19,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

