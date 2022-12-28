Choreo LLC Sells 9,297 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in 3M by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 70,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.40. 19,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,317. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

