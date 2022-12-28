Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC remained flat at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 175,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,527,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.