CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

CIX stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,194. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.10.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,332,233.42.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

