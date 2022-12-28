CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $24.58

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.58, but opened at $24.06. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 3,155 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $504.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 26.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.