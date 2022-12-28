Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 19.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 17.75 and a 52 week high of 41.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

