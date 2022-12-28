Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 13.4% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.12% of Markel worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,316.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,255.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,233.65. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

