Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. CSX makes up 0.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 303,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 50.7% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 988,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 332,428 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

