Claybrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 13.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DX opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

